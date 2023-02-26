North Lamar boil-water notice that affected 250 is lifted

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association has lifted a boil-water notice that affected 250 customers.

Starting on Feb. 25 and going to Feb. 28, the customers affected included those who live from the intersection of Old U.S. 11/16th Section Road to the intersection of Old U.S. 11/Oak Grove Road and all adjacent roads.

For more information, call (601) 264-1157.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.