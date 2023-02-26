North Lamar boil-water notice to affect 250 customers
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association has issued a boil-water notice for 250 customers.
The customers include those who live from the intersection of Old U.S. 11/16th Section Road to the intersection of Old U.S. 11/Oak Grove Road and all adjacent roads will need to boil their water until further notice.
For more information, call (601) 264-1157
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.