North Lamar boil-water notice to affect 250 customers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association has issued a boil-water notice for 250 customers.

The customers include those who live from the intersection of Old U.S. 11/16th Section Road to the intersection of Old U.S. 11/Oak Grove Road and all adjacent roads will need to boil their water until further notice.

For more information, call (601) 264-1157

