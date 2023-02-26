Jones College teacher named Mississippi Humanities Teacher of the Year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College teacher has been recognized statewide after being named a Mississippi Humanities Teacher of the Year.

Observing Tim Morris in action, it doesn’t take long to see what makes him more than your ordinary humanities teacher.

Morris possesses the ability to engage all of his students at once. His passion for teaching is apparent, and with the turn of each page, he offers new perspectives to his students.

“It’s really comforting to know that I have like a top-of-the-line teacher telling me something I’m really actually really interested in,” Jaythan Comegys said. “I’ve always liked literature and reading and writing. So, having a top-of-the-line teacher teach me the stuff I’m passionate about, it really helps me feel better about learning.”

Morris said it was gratifying that students like what he presents to them.

“It means a lot to know that the students are enjoying the class,” Morris said. “ I am passionate about literature and about teaching language arts and studies.

“So, for my students to enjoy that as well is amazing. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I am doing what I’m supposed to be doing, what I’m called to do.”

Morris is an alumnus of Jones College, the graduating Class of 1999. He has been an instructor at Jones for 10 years.

Morris said he hopes to continue influencing his students’ learning.

“I just want to keep doing what I’m doing and engaging with students and helping them to enjoy and appreciate literature and see how it is applicable to daily life,” Morris said. “Hopefully, some of these guys will walk away with the same passion that I have for the subject matter.”

Morris will be honored by the Mississippi Humanities Council in Jackson on March 24.

