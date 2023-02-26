Hattiesburg Clinic hosts 4th annual colon cancer screening event

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic is starting Colon Cancer Awareness Month early.

Hattiesburg Clinic hosted its fourth annual colon cancer screening event on Saturday.

Residents of the Pine Belt were given the opportunity to come out and get tested at no cost.

According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women.

One in 23 men and one in 26 women will get colon cancer during their lifetimes.

“The important thing for colorectal cancer screening is that this is a preventative screening test that even if you have no symptoms, we know how important it is for patients to come and allow us to do the screening tests,” Hattiesburg Clinic gastroenterologist Dr. Michael Goebel said. “Because our goal here is to find polyps and remove those before they cause problems. That’s how we prevent colon cancer. That’s how we save lives.”

The procedure was an outpatient sedated exam, which took less than 30 minutes per patient. A flexible scope is then pushed into the colon as doctors look for any abnormalities.

Patients were told immediately after being examined whether or not they had polyps, tiny clumps of cells found in the colon.

One patient, Katherine S., has a family with a history of colon cancer and had originally planned to have a colonoscopy in January.

However, after losing her insurance coverage, she was unsure if she would have the opportunity. A few weeks later, she was offered the opportunity to participate in this year’s free colon cancer screening event.

In a statement to Hattiesburg Clinic, she expressed her gratitude.

“I am very thankful that his program is available for people like me who may be going through a tough time or have lost their insurance and have no other recourse,” Katherine said. “If this had not been made available to me, I may have passed up getting screened until maybe it was too late. You never know how these things will turn out, so I am very thankful for the opportunity to participate.”

Goebel said that certain conditions can increase your risk for the disease.

“So, your physician can probably guide you in that if you are at an increased risk,” Goebel said. “If you have a family history of colon cancer, if you have inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, or if you’ve had polyps before, those are going to increase your risk.”

Out of the 19 patients screened at the event, 74 percent had polyps and 39 polyps were removed.

Patients will know within a couple of days if their polyps are cancerous.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.