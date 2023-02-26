Win Stuff
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be mostly clear.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 70s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain and skies will be partly sunny all day.

Monday we will see temperatures into the low 80s across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and evening. There is a slight chance for rain on Monday.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the high 70s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain on Tuesday.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the 80′s across the area.

