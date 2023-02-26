Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule

University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6 record in 2022.(University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of midweek road Sun Belt Conference contests highlight the league portion of the 2023 University of Southern Mississippi football schedule.

The Sun Belt dates were released Friday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles will play at the University of South Alabama, Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will head to Cajun country on Thursday, Nov. 9, to tangle with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

After three-straight non-conference games with Alcorn State University, Florida State University and Tulane University to open the season, a meeting in Jonesboro, Ark., to take on Arkansas State University on Sept. 23, kicks off USM’s second season of Sun Belt football.

The Golden Eagles then play the next two weekends at home against Texas State (Sept. 30) and Old Dominion (Oct. 7). The ODU game serves as USM’s homecoming

After travelling to Mobile, Ala., for the midweek tussle with the Jaguars, USM stays on the road for a second, consecutive game, Oct. 28, at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.

USMM will return home to welcome the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 4.

Following the Thursday night game in Lafayette, La., USM ends the regular season with a pair of games, including a Nov. 18 road game with Mississippi State University, before ending with a home affair against Troy, Nov. 25.

Game times and television designations will be made at a later date.

University of Southern Mississippi 2023 football schedule

DateOpponentSiteTime
Sept. 2Alcorn State UniversityHattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Sept. 9Florida State UniversityTallahassee, Fla.TBA
Sept. 16Tulane UniversityHattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Sept. 23Arkansas State University*Jonesboro, Ark,TBA
Sept. 30Texas State University*Hattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Oct. 7Old Dominion University*Hattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Oct. 17 (Tuesday)University of South Alabama*Mobile, Ala.TBA
Oc.t. 28Appalachian State University*Boone, N.C.TBA
Nov. 4University of Louisiana-Monroe*Hattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Nov. 9 (Thursday)University of Louisiana-Lafayette*Lafayette, La.TBA
Nov. 18Mississippi State UniversityStarkville, Miss.TBA
Nov. 25Troy UniversityHattiesburg, Miss.TBA
*Sun Belt Conference game

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg
Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Mary Bolton and her daughter face drug charges after being arrested in a raid on River Loop...
Perry County mother, daughter arrested on drug charges
Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA

Latest News

Jones College hosts FFA Federation contest
Jones College hosts FFA Federation contest
Lady Eagles grab piece of Sun Belt Conference championship with fifth consecutive victory
Lady Eagles claim piece of Sun Belt tri-championship
Heart disease survivor offers positive message
Heart disease survivor offers positive message
Jones Co Jail
Jones County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of latest phone scam