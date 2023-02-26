Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of midweek road Sun Belt Conference contests highlight the league portion of the 2023 University of Southern Mississippi football schedule.

The Sun Belt dates were released Friday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles will play at the University of South Alabama, Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will head to Cajun country on Thursday, Nov. 9, to tangle with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

After three-straight non-conference games with Alcorn State University, Florida State University and Tulane University to open the season, a meeting in Jonesboro, Ark., to take on Arkansas State University on Sept. 23, kicks off USM’s second season of Sun Belt football.

The Golden Eagles then play the next two weekends at home against Texas State (Sept. 30) and Old Dominion (Oct. 7). The ODU game serves as USM’s homecoming

After travelling to Mobile, Ala., for the midweek tussle with the Jaguars, USM stays on the road for a second, consecutive game, Oct. 28, at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.

USMM will return home to welcome the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 4.

Following the Thursday night game in Lafayette, La., USM ends the regular season with a pair of games, including a Nov. 18 road game with Mississippi State University, before ending with a home affair against Troy, Nov. 25.

Game times and television designations will be made at a later date.

University of Southern Mississippi 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Site Time Sept. 2 Alcorn State University Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA Sept. 9 Florida State University Tallahassee, Fla. TBA Sept. 16 Tulane University Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA Sept. 23 Arkansas State University* Jonesboro, Ark, TBA Sept. 30 Texas State University* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA Oct. 7 Old Dominion University* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA Oct. 17 (Tuesday) University of South Alabama* Mobile, Ala. TBA Oc.t. 28 Appalachian State University* Boone, N.C. TBA Nov. 4 University of Louisiana-Monroe* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA Nov. 9 (Thursday) University of Louisiana-Lafayette* Lafayette, La. TBA Nov. 18 Mississippi State University Starkville, Miss. TBA Nov. 25 Troy University Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA *Sun Belt Conference game

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.