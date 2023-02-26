Win Stuff
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state(CDC)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified over 50 fungal infections and nearly a dozen clinical cases in the state, with four cases potentially ending in death.

This infection is believed to be resistant to drugs, in addition to being very difficult to identify in the body.

The fungus has caused outbreaks in a few healthcare settings.

The health department also warns that the symptoms may not be noticeable in the patient.

This is an ongoing investigation for the Mississippi State Department of Health.

