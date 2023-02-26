Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

First ‘Paw Pup Clinic’ held at Second Chance Thrift Store

A puppy gets a vaccination during a "Paw Pup Clinic" at Second Chance Thrift Store Saturday.
A puppy gets a vaccination during a "Paw Pup Clinic" at Second Chance Thrift Store Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Second Chance Thrift Store and Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic teamed up Saturday to host a first-ever wellness event for dogs of all ages.

A “Paw Pup Clinic” in the thrift store parking lot provided vaccines, flea prevention and heart worm tests.

The cost was just $10 per pet.

Similar wellness events already had taken place in Petal and Columbia.

“We’re going to rotate our public events in Hattiesburg, “ said Dani Snell, manager of philanthropy and marketing at Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

“We are just hoping to hit different neighborhoods around Hattiesburg.”

More than 70 dogs were treated at Saturday’s clinic.

James Gerlach of Petal brought two, eight-week-old Maltese puppies to be treated at the clinic.

“A lot of people can’t afford the full price and their service is very valuable to the community,” Gerlach said of the clinic.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg
Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Mary Bolton and her daughter face drug charges after being arrested in a raid on River Loop...
Perry County mother, daughter arrested on drug charges
Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA

Latest News

Jones College program hoping to help with mechanic shortage
Jones College program hoping to help with mechanic shortage
A "Paw Pup Clinic" for dogs will be held Saturday at the Second Chance Thrift Store, from 9...
Hattiesburg thrift store to host 1st ‘Paw Pup Clinic’ for dogs Saturday
About 100 high school students took part in the FFA Federation contest Friday at Jones College
Jones College hosts FFA Federation contest
The Forrest County Campus of PRCC hosted the first National Guard Career Day Thursday.
Forrest County PRCC hosts 1st National Guard Career Day