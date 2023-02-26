Driver at Jones County safety checkpoint arrested for drug possession

From the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A quintet of deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Division arrested a Philadelphia man during a safety checkpoint stop Friday.

Chad Anderson, Joey Davis, Kyle Howell, Russ Thompson, and Ryan Walters were in service on Friday night conducting safety checkpoints at various locations around Jones County.

At the safety checkpoint at the intersection of of Freedom and Lower Myrick roads in the Myrick community, the deputies arrested Jonathan Daniels, 39.

Daniels was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after 12.2 grams of meth, digital scales, paraphernalia and a 12-gauge shotgun were discovered in his vehicle.

Daniels was arrested and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility, pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Great job by these JCSD Reserve Division deputies in effecting the arrest of Jonathan Daniels,” JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell said. “It is very likely his charges will be upgraded due to his possession of a weapon while in possession of the methamphetamine with intent to distribute.”

Said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin:, “Our Reserve Division deputies volunteer their time to help protect the residents of Jones County. We greatly appreciate their service, commitment, and sacrifice.”

