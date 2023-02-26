Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Driver at Jones County safety checkpoint arrested for drug possession

A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was taken into custody at a Jones County safety checkpoint...
A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was taken into custody at a Jones County safety checkpoint Friday after a search came up with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A quintet of deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Division arrested a Philadelphia man during a safety checkpoint stop Friday.

Chad Anderson, Joey Davis, Kyle Howell, Russ Thompson, and Ryan Walters were in service on Friday night conducting safety checkpoints at various locations around Jones County.

At the safety checkpoint at the intersection of of Freedom and Lower Myrick roads in the Myrick community, the deputies arrested Jonathan Daniels, 39.

Daniels was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after 12.2 grams of meth, digital scales, paraphernalia and a 12-gauge shotgun were discovered in his vehicle. 

Daniels was arrested and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility, pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Great job by these JCSD Reserve Division deputies in effecting the arrest of Jonathan Daniels,” JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell said. “It is very likely his charges will be upgraded due to his possession of a weapon while in possession of the methamphetamine with intent to distribute.”

Said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin:, “Our Reserve Division deputies volunteer their time to help protect the residents of Jones County. We greatly appreciate their service, commitment, and sacrifice.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg
Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Mary Bolton and her daughter face drug charges after being arrested in a raid on River Loop...
Perry County mother, daughter arrested on drug charges
Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA

Latest News

USM releases 2023 football schedule
USM releases 2023 football schedule
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule
Jones College hosts FFA Federation contest
Jones College hosts FFA Federation contest
Lady Eagles grab piece of Sun Belt Conference championship with fifth consecutive victory
Lady Eagles claim piece of Sun Belt tri-championship