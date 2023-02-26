Win Stuff
Arrest warrant issued for rapper Kodak Black in Florida

FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in...
FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose given name is Bill Kapri, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.

The warrant was issued Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, according to records.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.

Black had pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Sup

