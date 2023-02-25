Win Stuff
USM men’s basketball tops Texas State, clinches Sun Belt regular-season title

In his fourth season at the University of Southern Mississippi, men's basketball coach Jay...
In his fourth season at the University of Southern Mississippi, men's basketball coach Jay Ladner led his alma mater to the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (WDAM) - The highly improbable became reality Friday night for the University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team.

Felipe Haase scored a game-high 26 points Friday night to lead four Golden Eagles in double-figure scoring as USM went on the road and won a Sun Belt Conference championship

The Golden Eagles toppled Texas State University, 79-69, in the regular season’s final game, and coupled with Old Dominion University’s 71-67 win over Marshall University, USM claimed the Sun Belt Conference title in their first year in the league.

USM (25-6, 14-4 Sun Belt), which finished a game ahead of the Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5), also earn the top seed for the next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

Texas State (13-18, 6-12) led early, but the Golden Eagles went into the locker room with a 12-point halftime lead.

USM led by as many 18 points in the second half, and over the final 7 1/2 mi9nutes of the game, the Bobcats never got closer than 10 points to the lead.

Denijay Harris backed Haase with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Crowley added 17 points, while Neftali Alvarez added 15 points.

