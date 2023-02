Pine Belt area teams prepare for trip to the “Big House”

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt will be well-represented at the “Big House” this season as several area schools punched their respective tickets to the MHSAA semifinals on Friday.

Here’s a look at the upcoming match-ups next week at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson:

Class 1A Girls

Bay Springs vs. Biggersville (Monday, 9 a.m.)

Class 2A Girls

Heidelberg vs. East Webster (Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.)

Class 5A Girls

Laurel vs. Callaway/Ridgeland (Tuesday, 4 p.m.)

Class 5A Girls

West Jones vs. Lafayette/Holmes County Central (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.)

Class 5A Boys

Hattiesburg vs. New Hope/Canton (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)

