Perry County mother, daughter arrested on drug charges

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA Miss. (WDAM) - A mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges at a residence on River Loop in Beaumont.

Mary Bolton and daughter, Joamber Bolton, were arrested after a bevy of law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant for the residence following an investigation of six to eight months.

Mary Bolton was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, while Joamber Bolton was charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance.

Joamber Bolton and her mother were arrested on drug charges following a raid on a residence on...
Joamber Bolton and her mother were arrested on drug charges following a raid on a residence on River Loop Road in Beaumont.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Both women are being held in the Perry County Jail awaiting a first appearance.

The investigation was a team effort 12NET Narcotics officers, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Drug Enforcement Agency agent and Perry County and Forrest County sheriff’s departments.

