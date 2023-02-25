LIVE: 25th annual ‘Famous Black History Parade’ takes place in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual celebration of Black History Month is taking place Saturday.

The highlight of the city’s celebration will be the 25th annual “Famous Black History Parade.”

Starting at noon, the parade will begin at Martin Luther King and Sixth Avenues, turn on J.C. Killingsworth Drive and end at Vernon Dahmer Park, where a community picnic will take place after the parade.

Forrest County District Two Supervisor Sharon Thompson is this year’s grand marshal for the parade.

WDAM 7′s Brandy McGill and Charles Herrington will be hosting the parade as it airs live on WDAM 7 Bounce at noon.

A fireworks show will cap off the celebration later in the night.

Click here to watch the parade live.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.