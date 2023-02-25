Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LIVE: 25th annual ‘Famous Black History Parade’ takes place in Hattiesburg

The parade will have more than three dozen entries and will make its way from Martin Luther King Avenue to Vernon Dahmer Park.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual celebration of Black History Month is taking place Saturday.

The highlight of the city’s celebration will be the 25th annual “Famous Black History Parade.”

25th ‘Famous Black History Parade’ to be held in Hattiesburg Saturday

Starting at noon, the parade will begin at Martin Luther King and Sixth Avenues, turn on J.C. Killingsworth Drive and end at Vernon Dahmer Park, where a community picnic will take place after the parade.

Forrest County District Two Supervisor Sharon Thompson is this year’s grand marshal for the parade.

WDAM 7′s Brandy McGill and Charles Herrington will be hosting the parade as it airs live on WDAM 7 Bounce at noon.

A fireworks show will cap off the celebration later in the night.

Click here to watch the parade live.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg
Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

Latest News

LIVE: 25th Annual 'Famous Black History Parade' takes place in Hattiesburg
JCSD held firearm qualification testing Friday
JCSD firearm qualification test staged Friday
'Paw Pup Clinic' set for Saturday in Hattiesburg
'Paw Pup Clinic' set for Saturday in Hattiesburg
JCSD holds gun recertification test
JCSD holds gun recertification test