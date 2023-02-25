Life of country and local hero celebrated; Alvin Eaton

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Local leaders, officials, friends and family gathered Friday to remember the life of a local and national hero.

Alvin Eaton was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and leader in the restoration of the East Sixth Street USO, which is now known as the African-American Military History Museum.

During his time in the Pine Belt, Eaton served the Hattiesburg community through his involvement with Forrest County NAACP, Hattiesburg Chamber of Commerce, and Boy Scouts of America.

Museum director Latoya Norman said Eaton made an impact on every person he met.

“When you go and do research and look at some of the initiatives especially centered around veterans and African-American veterans, you’ll see Mr. E’s name,” Norman said.

“He was an advocate about making sure people were recognized for their service, and so, it was very heartwarming to see the community come out and celebrate him in this way.”

Eaton passed away in 2020 at 78 years old.

