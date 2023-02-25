Win Stuff
Jones County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of latest phone scam

Jones County warning of latest phone scam
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After receiving notices from county residents , the Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued warnings Friday of the newest phone scam.

The scammers are targeting the families of jailed inmates.

Family members are given false hope that by paying a small fine, aloved one can be released from jail.

“So far, just (Friday), we’ve had four complaints come in,” said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “Some have paid up to $500, having them get pre-paid credit cards and sending them to accounts, which (are) almost impossible to track down.

“Anybody that (has) a loved one or relative in jail and somebody calls you and tells you they can get them out on an ankle bracelet, it’s a scam,” Sumrall said. “Don’t send them a dime.”

Sumrall urged residents to hang up and report the incident to JCSD.

