Jones College hosts FFA Federation contest

About 100 high school students took part in the FFA Federation contest Friday at Jones College
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students from across the Pine Belt put their physical and verbal skills to the test at this year’s Future Farmer’s of America Federation contest.

Jones College hosted more than 100 students as they competed in events like welding and tractor driving.

FFA state officer Jenna Walters said the lessons learned during the competition go far beyond the skills used during the event.

“We learned a lot through this,” Walters said. “It kind of just depends on the contest that you’re in, but most importantly, we focus on leadership skills.

“The FFA is a student-led organization, so we try to encourage learning leadership skills and speaking in front of others and public speaking.”

Eight schools from Jones, Jasper and Covington counties were represented at the event.

