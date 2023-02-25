JCSD firearm qualification test staged Friday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Each quarter, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has a firearm certification test.

Sgt. Jake Driskell says this is not only vital to protect Jones County residents, but also to protect fellow law enforcement.

“God forbid we have to use our weapon, but as you know back in November, one of our deputies was shot and our SWAT team was out there and we actually had to return fire when we were shot at,” Driskell said. “So, it’s very important that we are training, so that when we face those situations, we can protect ourselves and then protect the guys who are beside us.”

Driskell said the course consists of incorporating different objectives to simulate an actual life-or-death situation.

“These officers have to shoot 50 rounds (Friday),” he said. “They’re going to go through some things, like a slide lock base reload drill, where we simulate an actual gun fight and their gun runs out of ammo and they have to reload and then shoot again and reload and then shoot again.”

The goal is to do these tests more regularly. Friday marked one of the first times the departments had been able to test since the pandemic.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that twice a year in qualification in itself is insufficient, so departments are required to train at least more than twice a year and qualify. In this case, we’re definitely exceeding that standard.”

Driskell said the next firearms training day will be held in the next few months.

