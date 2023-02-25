Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The Hub City finds the importance of Narcan for 1st responders

Hattiesburg first responders find the importance for the use of Narcan
Hattiesburg first responders find the importance for the use of Narcan(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States saw more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, which is a 15 percent increase from the previous year according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As this trend continues to rise, so does the need for life-saving measures like Narcan.

Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr said since Dec. 4,, the fire department has had to use Narcan on six individuals.

“We’ve seen just recently the impact this can have on our city,” Carr said. “We have administered a lot lately.”

Narcan can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes in a person whose breath has slowed or stopped due to an overdose.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said Narcan should be at the top of every firefighter’s and citizen’s list for the simple reason that the nasal spray saves lives

“I think it points to the fact that opioids, fentanyl and heroin are a problem in our community, just like they are in every community,” Barker said. “So, there needs to be proper attention on that,” Barker said.

Barker said the use of Narcan speaks to the citizen leadership and advocacy demonstrated by residents like James Moore, who lost a son to a heroin overdose.

With fire departments now carrying two doses of Narcan in every fire truck, Carr said all firefighters are required to be trained on counter-drug’s use.

“We keep Narcan on all of our vehicles,” Carr said. “We have it readily available at all of our stations. We are ready no matter where one of these situations can happen in the city.”

The firefighters are retrained every year to go through the proper steps of recognition they might find at an emergency scene.

“They learn how Narcan works on the body and the effects it has,” Carr said. “The Narcan is only a temporary fix and we need to make sure our guys know that, so that these patients are giving the best follow up care after an administered of one of these doses,” said Carr.

According to Carr, the training is also a requirement in order to keep the funding for Narcan that comes from a federal grant through the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

“We are glad we have it because we are seeing people live because of this drug we have available to us,” said Carr.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

Latest News

A shortage of mechanics is expected to only grow worse over the next few years
New technology contributing to nationwide auto technician shortage
About 100 high school students took part in the FFA Federation contest Friday at Jones College
Jones College hosts FFA Federation contest
Patrick's 2/24 Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 2/24
Remembering the life of a local hero, Alvin Eaton.
Life of country and local hero celebrated; Alvin Eaton