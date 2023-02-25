The Hub City finds the importance of Narcan for 1st responders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States saw more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, which is a 15 percent increase from the previous year according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As this trend continues to rise, so does the need for life-saving measures like Narcan.

Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr said since Dec. 4,, the fire department has had to use Narcan on six individuals.

“We’ve seen just recently the impact this can have on our city,” Carr said. “We have administered a lot lately.”

Narcan can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes in a person whose breath has slowed or stopped due to an overdose.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said Narcan should be at the top of every firefighter’s and citizen’s list for the simple reason that the nasal spray saves lives

“I think it points to the fact that opioids, fentanyl and heroin are a problem in our community, just like they are in every community,” Barker said. “So, there needs to be proper attention on that,” Barker said.

Barker said the use of Narcan speaks to the citizen leadership and advocacy demonstrated by residents like James Moore, who lost a son to a heroin overdose.

With fire departments now carrying two doses of Narcan in every fire truck, Carr said all firefighters are required to be trained on counter-drug’s use.

“We keep Narcan on all of our vehicles,” Carr said. “We have it readily available at all of our stations. We are ready no matter where one of these situations can happen in the city.”

The firefighters are retrained every year to go through the proper steps of recognition they might find at an emergency scene.

“They learn how Narcan works on the body and the effects it has,” Carr said. “The Narcan is only a temporary fix and we need to make sure our guys know that, so that these patients are giving the best follow up care after an administered of one of these doses,” said Carr.

According to Carr, the training is also a requirement in order to keep the funding for Narcan that comes from a federal grant through the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

“We are glad we have it because we are seeing people live because of this drug we have available to us,” said Carr.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.