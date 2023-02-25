Win Stuff
Hattiesburg thrift store to host 1st 'Paw Pup Clinic' for dogs Saturday

A "Paw Pup Clinic" for dogs will be held Saturday at the Second Chance Thrift Store, from 9...
A "Paw Pup Clinic" for dogs will be held Saturday at the Second Chance Thrift Store, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg thrift store is hosting a first-ever health clinic Saturday for dogs of all ages.

A variety of services will be offered at a low cost.

It will take place in the parking lot of the Second Chance Thrift Store on Bartur Street.

Southern Pines Healthy Clinic is sponsoring the “Paw Pup Clinic.”

A $10 exam fee is all that’s required, and for that, you get some core vaccines, flea prevention and heartworm tests.

Similar clinics have recently been held in Petal and Columbia.

“We are doing this, so we can bring wellness into more communities,” said Dani Snell, manager of philanthropy and marketing for the Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

“We have really affordable wellness services and we just want to make sure that people have access to those things.”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The thrift store, which supports Southern Pines Animal Shelter and Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic, also will be open.

Dogs are welcome to go shopping with their owners, as long as they are on a leash.

