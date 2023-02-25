Win Stuff
First Lady reads to Forrest County school children

Mississippi's First Lady turned storyteller Friday
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:55 AM CST
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Elee Reeves, the First Lady of Mississippi, read to an audience of rapt fourth graders at Dixie Attendance Center from a book she wrote with her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves.

The book is about the adventures of a turtle named Fred and is based on a true story where the governor and first lady helped release an endangered sea turtle in Gulfport.

Mrs. Reeves is touring the state, aiming to give out over 30,000 books to fourth-grade students.

“I hope I get to leave a little bit of excitement with the children about all the different places to see in Mississippi and also share with them a little bit about the lessons of Fred, about learning to be brave and courageous,” she said.

Student Brayden Cooke said he enjoyed the visit and the story.

“It was amazing, but I was also kind of nervous because it’s my first time seeing her and I didn’t want to act a fool,” Cooke said.

The Dixie Attendance Center celebrated with a food truck stopping at the school and the First Lady is already a third of the way through her reading tour across the state.

