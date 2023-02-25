Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Congenital heart disease survivor is chosen to participate in the ‘Women of Impact Program’

Women of Impact
Women of Impact(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -“I was born in 1973 with congenital heart defects and had two life-saving heart surgeries, one at UMC and UAB by the age of 3. Then, I was relatively heart-healthy until I was 43 and then my heart problems reemerged.”

Mary Moore Conville has had to battle the majority of her life.

But that has not stopped her from being positive every single day.

“What I would tell anyone facing a health challenge, whether it’s a heart-health challenge or a mental-health challenge, some days that’s hard,” Conville said. “But, in my case, I got up and put on my lipstick every day.

“If you wear lipstick, go for that, or whatever makes you smile and be grateful for the things that you have.”

Each year, a group of women is nominated to participate and serve in the “Go Red for Women of Impact.”

It is constructed to allow those women selected to campaign and raise awareness of women’s heart health.

Conville said that being nominated was a moment of déjà vu.

“The heart association asked my parents in 1975 if I could be the Heart Princess for a fundraising drive and they agreed,” Conville said. “When I got the phone call to participate, it felt like a full circle.”

While serving on the Go Red for Women of Impact, Conville has one piece of advice for anyone battling physical or mental diseases.

“Give yourself five minutes to feel down about it, but then get on with your day, because there Is always something you can do to brighten your day”

For a full list of nominees and how to support the Women of Impact Program, visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app30053b?fr_id=8551&pg=entry&NONCE_TOKEN=8EB195FCCA44AECD3DA427E3E8EBD241

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.
Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg
Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi women's basketball program won a [piece of the Sun Belt...
Lady Eagles dig deep again, win a piece of Sun Belt championship
A "Paw Pup Clinic" for dogs will be held Saturday at the Second Chance Thrift Store, from 9...
Hattiesburg thrift store to host 1st ‘Paw Pup Clinic’ for dogs Saturday
In his fourth season at the University of Southern Mississippi, men's basketball coach Jay...
USM men’s basketball tops Texas State, clinches Sun Belt regular-season title
Hattiesburg first responders find the importance for the use of Narcan
The Hub City finds the importance of Narcan for 1st responders