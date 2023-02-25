Win Stuff
April-like temperatures will continue into this weekend.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 2/24
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue for your Sunday as highs top out in the low 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Our warm pattern will continue into early next week as highs top out into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking down the road, it looks like we’ll finally break out of our warm pattern towards the end of next week. A cold front is forecasted to move through the Pine Belt next Thursday & Friday. That will give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms and drop our highs back in the upper 60s by next weekend.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 2/24
