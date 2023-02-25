Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

25th ‘Famous Black History Parade’ to be held in Hattiesburg Saturday

Hattiesburg parade celebrating Black History Month set for Saturday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A big celebration of African-American history will take place Saturday in Hattiesburg.

The celebration will be highlighted by the 25th annual “Famous Black History Parade.”

That event will have more than three dozen entries and will make its way from Martin Luther King Avenue to Vernon Dahmer Park.

It begins at noon.

“P.A.C.E. Head Start hosted this event and it used to be large, used to be huge,” said Forrest County District Two Supervisor Sharon Thompson.

Thompson will serve as the 2023 parade’s grand marshal.

“Right now, we have another committee that’s sponsoring this parade and it’s just an honor and a privilege to represent the people who came before me,” Thompson said.

The parade will be followed by a community picnic at Dahmer Park.

A fireworks show that night will cap the celebration.

“It shows that we can come together and enjoy one another and recognize our roots and the heart of our community and where we come from and just have a day of celebration and a day of enjoying one another,” said Hattiesburg Ward Five Councilman Nick Brown, who was a member of the event’s organizing committee.

The parade can be seen live on WDAM 7 Bounce, beginning at noon.

The hosts will be WDAM 7′s Brandy McGill and Charles Herrington.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg
Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

Latest News

Hattiesburg chapter of JSU Alumni Association to stage annual scholarship fundraiser
Jackson State Alumni Associaition staging talent show in Hattiesburg
25th annual 'Famous Black History Parade' set for Saturday in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg parade celebrating Black History Month set for Saturday
First Lady reads Friday to Forrest County fourth-graders in Dixie
First Lady reads to Forrest County school children
Use of Narcan to treat overdoses picking up in Hatiesburg
Use of Narcan to treat overdoses picking up in Hatiesburg