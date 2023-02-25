25th ‘Famous Black History Parade’ to be held in Hattiesburg Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A big celebration of African-American history will take place Saturday in Hattiesburg.

The celebration will be highlighted by the 25th annual “Famous Black History Parade.”

That event will have more than three dozen entries and will make its way from Martin Luther King Avenue to Vernon Dahmer Park.

It begins at noon.

“P.A.C.E. Head Start hosted this event and it used to be large, used to be huge,” said Forrest County District Two Supervisor Sharon Thompson.

Thompson will serve as the 2023 parade’s grand marshal.

“Right now, we have another committee that’s sponsoring this parade and it’s just an honor and a privilege to represent the people who came before me,” Thompson said.

The parade will be followed by a community picnic at Dahmer Park.

A fireworks show that night will cap the celebration.

“It shows that we can come together and enjoy one another and recognize our roots and the heart of our community and where we come from and just have a day of celebration and a day of enjoying one another,” said Hattiesburg Ward Five Councilman Nick Brown, who was a member of the event’s organizing committee.

The parade can be seen live on WDAM 7 Bounce, beginning at noon.

The hosts will be WDAM 7′s Brandy McGill and Charles Herrington.

