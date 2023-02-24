Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg

Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg
Marie Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted individual in the Hub City.

According to HPD, 50-year-old Antoinette Marie Turner of Hattiesburg was taken into custody on RC Thomas Road on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

HPD said Turner was wanted for human trafficking-procurement of servitude of a minor out of Hinds County.

She was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center as a fugitive other until she was transferred back to Hinds County.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV

Latest News

Remembering the life of a local hero, Alvin Eaton.
Life of country and local hero celebrated; Alvin Eaton
Mary Bolton and her daughter face drug charges after being arrested in a raid on River Loop...
Perry County mother, daughter arrested on drug charges
Top, L to R: Joshua Myers and Charles Myers Bottom: drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm...
Brothers arrested on charges in multi-agency investigation in Forrest Co.
Quandom Benn, 35, was sentenced to eight years in MDOC custody, with four years to serve and...
Hattiesburg man sentenced on child exploitation charge