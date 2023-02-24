Woman wanted in Hinds Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted individual in the Hub City.
According to HPD, 50-year-old Antoinette Marie Turner of Hattiesburg was taken into custody on RC Thomas Road on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
HPD said Turner was wanted for human trafficking-procurement of servitude of a minor out of Hinds County.
She was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center as a fugitive other until she was transferred back to Hinds County.
