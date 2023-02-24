Win Stuff
Vitalant hosts blood drive in Downtown Hattiesburg(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood or platelets, according to the Red Cross.

To help combat that need, Vitalant hosted a blood drive in downtown Hattiesburg at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center.

Every donor earned a $10 Amazon gift card and a free t-shirt during the four-hour event.

Frances Cullop from Vitalant said with local hospitals and cancer centers depending on them for blood, the need for donations are at an all time high.

“We are in a critical need, our community is in a severe shortage,” Cullop said. “Twenty-five percent of all donated products go to cancer patients, and it is provided to our cancer center here in Hattiesburg.

“We just don’t have products on the shelves at the moment, so we are asking you to come out, roll up your sleeve and be a hero.”

For those interested in donating blood, schedule an appointment online at vitalant.org or visit the blood center at 805 S. 28th Ave.

