USM’s College of Business and Economic Development hosts Annual Economic Outlook forum

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Business experts took center state at the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Economic Outlook forum.

Bret Becton, Dean of the College of Business and Economic Development says leaders are able to explore several issues and research related to economic trends of 2023.

“A lot of businesses depend on this in terms of planning for the future so it’s a great event. It gets the business community together and it’s a good connection point for the College of Business and the university with the community,” said Becton.

Banking, real estate, retail and manufacturing members were among those who attended the event and Hoppy Cole, president and CEO of The First Bank says this forum can relate to anyone in the business.

“Well we hope it’s beneficial to the people of South Mississippi to help in their plans for their business for the year to understand what the expectation of the economic outlook is,” said Cole.

The forum had three economic presenters including Dr. Christopher Smith, Thanh Roettele and Dr. Gary Wanger who discussed local employment trends in the metro areas of Mississippi and the housing markets.

“I think the bigger issue this year is we are facing pretty significant national headwinds mainly because of inflation and rising interest rates so I want to talk about what I think that environment will mean for Mississippi and the local regions,” said Wanger.

Wanger says another topic he felt worth presenting was the downgrade the National Outlook has seen in the last six to nine months.

According to him, people are expecting slower growth this year due to the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates.

“So, I’m not necessarily looking for a recession in 2023,” Wanger said. “I think we are probably just going to see slow growth. Hopefully, things in 2024 will return closer to normal.

“But again a lot of it is being driven by this inflation pressure we are seeing.”

This is the 17th year for the Economic Outlook Forum.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.