SCAM ALERT: JCSD warning residents of ‘release from jail’ phone scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a new scam targeting people with incarcerated family members in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and, presumably, other correctional facilities as well.

According to JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, the scammer calls a family member and advises their loved one can be released from jail with an electronic ankle monitor for a $100 per-month charge.

The scammer then reportedly has the scam victim pay the “monitoring fee” up front with a debit-style card or internet-based cash transfer app. Multiple-month payments are being encouraged which maximizes the financial loss.

“This is the first time that we’ve heard of this scam, and two Jones County residents have reported being financially affected,” said Sumrall.

“Sadly, one victim was scammed out of $500 and another out of $100. These scammers are ruthless and will prey on anyone who they think will transfer their hard-earned money to them.”

Jones County residents who may have been impacted already by this scam are asked to call the Jones County Emergency Operations Center non-emergency number at 601-425-0223 and ask to speak to a deputy to report the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.