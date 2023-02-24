Win Stuff
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis fired

Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
By Joseph Doehring and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has begun a nationwide search for a new head men’s basketball coach after the school and Kermit Davis mutually agreed to part ways, according to an announcement.

Rebel assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The news came Friday from Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter via the team’s official Twitter account.

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Carter said. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty, and his family the very best in the future.”

Davis spent five seasons at the helm of the Ole Miss basketball team, compiling a 74-79 overall record. The Rebels posted a 10-18 mark and 2-13 in conference play this year.

Davis landed the No. 25 ranked recruiting class in the country in 2022, according to 247sports, the highest-ranked class in his five-year tenure.

The No. 1 player in Mississippi Josh Hubbard committed to the Rebels in September of 2022. The state’s career basketball scoring leader officially signed with Ole Miss in November.

Davis and Case were in attendance for Hubbard’s record-breaking night, which could have implications for his decision to remain committed to the team.

“Man, it was a blessing,” said Hubbard, following that game. “Shoutout to [Davis] and Coach Case as well. Took their time just to fly out here and watch me play and watch my accolade. It’s definitely a blessing. I’m very, very thankful for them.”

Hubbard is also the sixteenth-ranked point guard in the nation, according to 247sports.

Davis leaves Ole Miss in a position to land a top-20 recruiting class in 2023.

Davis and Case have been together for the last 14 years while at Middle Tennessee and ultimately landing in Oxford in March 2018.

Before arriving in Oxford, Case helped Davis’ staff at MTSU make three NCAA Tournament appearances while also capturing seven Conference USA titles.

