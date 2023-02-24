Mississippi man sentenced to 35 years for sexual battery of minors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson judge sentenced a man to 35 years for sexual battery and gratification of lust.

In 2020, a jury indicted Craig Moore, 39, for four counts of sexual battery and two counts of gratification of lust involving victims between the ages of 10 and 12. Moore is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2009 conviction of sexual battery.

“The impact of Moore’s crimes on the victims is immeasurable and, unfortunately, will outlast any sentence imposed,” District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, said following the sentencing. “I hope that the knowledge that this individual will be behind bars for the next 35 years brings some comfort to the victims and their families.”

A press release says Moore is not eligible for a reduction in sentence or parole and must serve every day of his sentence at the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

