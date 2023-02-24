Missing Forrest Co. teenager located safe
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager that was reported missing by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week has been found.
According to FCSO, 15-year-old Catrina Anderson has been located and is safe.
The sheriff’s office said it would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping locate her.
