Missing Forrest Co. teenager located safe

FCSO
WDAM Staff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager that was reported missing by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week has been found.

According to FCSO, 15-year-old Catrina Anderson has been located and is safe.

The sheriff’s office said it would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping locate her.

