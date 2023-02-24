Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert

William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Laurel Police Department, captured a man overnight named in an Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding a missing 16-year-old believed to have been kidnapped.

JCSD Interdiction Sgt. Jeff Monk, assisted by JCSD Patrol Squad A units and LPD units, using information provided by MHP, took 19-year-old William Usry of Knoxville, Tenn., into custody shortly after midnight on Interstate 59 near 16th Avenue in Laurel.

The 16-year-old, who was the subject of the Tennessee Amber Alert, was in the vehicle and is safe.

The incident causing the Amber Alert is under investigation by Tennessee authorities with assistance from JCSD investigators.

Usry is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility by Tennessee authorities.

“Great job by JCSD Sgt. Jeff Monk who located the vehicle on Interstate 59 and made the felony stop based on intelligence provided to JCSD by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on the whereabouts of the vehicle William Usry was operating,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Berlin said the suspect was driving a white Dodge van with a switched license plate.

“This arrest is the result of outstanding interagency cooperation between law enforcement agencies across state lines and jurisdictions,” Berlin said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

Latest News

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
SCAM ALERT: JCSD warning residents of ‘release from jail’ phone scam
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis fired
A staple built specifically for African Americans during segregation in Laurel, Oak Park...
First all Black school in Laurel during segregation continues its legacy in 2023
Oak Park Elementary remembered in Laurel
Oak Park Elementary remembered in Laurel