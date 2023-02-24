Win Stuff
Lightning safety tips offered for weather preparedness week

Be wary of the storm carrying thunder, lightning.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Lightning is unpredictable, which makes it even more dangerous than it is at face value.

Lightning is hotter than the sun. It can reach temperatures around 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chad Entremont from the National Weather Service in Jackson said that lightning is something people don’t take as seriously because they are used to it.

“What we usually say about lightning is it’s like the underrated killer,” Entremont said. “Mainly, we say that because it happens really quickly.

“I think also, people are like accustomed to a thunderstorm. So, you have lightning and thunder, it’s a part of almost everyday life so to speak.”

Thunderstorms happen often, especially in Mississippi, so its easy to become less aware of the dangers over time.

However, lightning can strike at any time. That’s why the old saying goes….

“...when thunder roars, go indoors” and that’s really the safest thing you can do because as soon as you hear thunder, you’re probably in a close enough proximity to be struck by a lightning bolt,” Entremont said.

Thunderstorms mainly occur in the warmer months, which means more outdoor activities are taking place.

But no matter where one might be situated, when a thunderstorm is near, get indoors.

While inside a home or any building during a thunderstorm, be sure to stay away from windows and don’t use running water.

Though lightning is unpredictable, being prepared on a day when thunderstorms are expected is the best thing possible.

Although only about 20 percent of all lightning strikes make it to the ground, they can impact a taller object nearby, where one still cold feel the impacts.

