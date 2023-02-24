Win Stuff
JSUNAA’s Hattiesburg chapter to host 32nd annual scholarship exhibition

This year’s fundraising goal is $20,000.
By Brandy McGill
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University Alumni Association of Hattiesburg is gearing up for its 32nd annual talent show scholarship event Sunday, Feb 26.

Although it will be hosted virtually this year, chapter president Dr. Kesia Jones said support for the event has grown over the years, allowing the organization to pour back into the community.

Jones said this event helps provide scholarships to students from the Hattiesburg area who are currently enrolled at JSU.

“We’re excited to bring this celebration back for the 32nd year,” said Jones.

“... We’ve been very successful over these past 32 years raising and sharing more than 250 thousand dollars with the students. So, we definitely want to encourage our donors and thank our donors but those who haven’t given still have time to give.”

The keynote speaker for the event will be former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams. Drama performances and dance ensembles are also expected to be hosted.

This year’s fundraising goal is $20,000. Last year they raised $17,000.

