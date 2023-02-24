Win Stuff
Jeff Bezos is considering purchase of Washington NFL team, report says

Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be interested in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

When asked in November about “buzz” surrounding his possible purchase of the team, Jeff Bezos responded, “Yes. I’ve heard that buzz.”

The current owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities in November to consider a possible sale of the NFL team.

Now the Post reports Bezos has hired an investment firm of his own to research a possible bid for the team.

The newspaper cites two people familiar with the situation, who said Bezos is working with the New York-based firm Allen and Company.

By the way, the Washington Post happens to be owned by Bezos.

A Bezos spokesperson declined to comment.

Hiring the firm doesn’t mean he will buy the team or that he will even bid, but it does signal some level of interest.

