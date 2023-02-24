Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

House Democrats speak out in opposition of HB 1020

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Democrats voice their opposition to the bill aimed at creating an appointed court system and CCID expansion in the capital city.

House Bill 1020 is now in the Senate where Jackson and Hinds county legislators hope it will die.

House Democrats speak out against House Bill 1020 which is now in the Senate. The Jackson and Hinds Delegations were joined by lawmakers from across the state to urge senators to not take action on the legislation.

The group said Republican lawmakers have repeatedly ignored their requests for funds for fighting crime in the capital city but allocated $18 million dollars for the Capital Police to patrol only eight percent of the city.

“This is about carving out a portion of the city and making a distinction between Jacksonians, those who warrant additional investment, and those who would be left to deal with the issues facing our city with limited resources and virtually no support from our state government,” said Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr.(D) District 71.

House Minority Leader Rep. Robert Moore said there is only one reason the Hinds county delegation’s bills are not addressed and nobody wants to talk about it.

“We look at this as something that they don’t need to do. It shouldn’t happen. They should listen to the people in Jackson,” said Moore. “And we should get back to the work of saving hospitals, funding schools, making sure our roads are fixed, and making sure w take care of the health and welfare of the people of the state of Mississippi.

According to Senator David Blount of Jackson, all senators who live in the capital city oppose the bill that would take voting rights away from residents.

“Obviously we are outnumbered in the Senate, but we are working to kill this bill and if we’re not able to kill it we’re gonna be working to amend it and change it because it is not acceptable in the form that passed the House,” said Blount (D) District 29.

House Democrats hope the bill does not get out of committee but said they have a plan and will work with the Senate to make changes to it before it returns to the House.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV

Latest News

A staple built specifically for African Americans during segregation in Laurel, Oak Park...
First all Black school in Laurel during segregation continues its legacy in 2023
Oak Park Elementary remembered in Laurel
Oak Park Elementary remembered in Laurel
Do not mess with Mr. Lightning
Do not mess with Mr. Lightning
Photo from the Hattiesburg Black History Parade in 2021.
Black History Parade, celebration to be held Saturday
"Generations Strong" wall unveiled at Eureka School
"Generations Strong" wall unveiled at Eureka School