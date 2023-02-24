Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos

Hattiesburg woman and her tattoos attracting attention
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURGLT, Miss. (WDAM) - Brianna Scott fell in love with tattoos nearly 10 years ago after a friend purchased her first piece of artwork as a gift.

“Every piece after that had a specific meaning,” Scott said. “Whether it was a flower that my mom liked or my favorite poem or my favorite bible verse.

“So, it’s just been building.”

Scott’s artwork began to serve a new purpose after she joined the Army and deployed to Korea, where she was unable to bring some of her most valued items.

“It’s just you and whatever you’re able to carry on your person.,” she said. “So, the books and some of my plaques that are inspirational to me that I would normally have, I didn’t have that. So my tattoos over there, as I kept going overseas, it meant more and more to me because I could just look down at it and it be more accessible.”

As a Christian, Scott says her faith led her to add her favorite verses from books like 1 Corinthians, and now, she has the chance to become the first black cover girl of Inked Magazine.

“We’re making history on Black History Month,” she said. “I love it.”

Scott is currently the leader in the second round of voting.

When asked what she would do with the $25,000 prize, she said it would immediately go toward a house for her parents.

https://cover.inkedmag.com/2023/brianna-scott-3

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
Catrina Anderson, 15.
Missing teen reported in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Photo from the Hattiesburg Black History Parade in 2021.
Black History Parade, celebration to be held Saturday
"Generations Strong" wall unveiled at Eureka School
"Generations Strong" wall unveiled at Eureka School
Be wary of the storm carrying thunder, lightning.
Lightning safety tips offered for weather preparedness week
6pm Headlines 2/23
6pm Headlines 2/23