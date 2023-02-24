Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos

HATTIESBURGLT, Miss. (WDAM) - Brianna Scott fell in love with tattoos nearly 10 years ago after a friend purchased her first piece of artwork as a gift.

“Every piece after that had a specific meaning,” Scott said. “Whether it was a flower that my mom liked or my favorite poem or my favorite bible verse.

“So, it’s just been building.”

Scott’s artwork began to serve a new purpose after she joined the Army and deployed to Korea, where she was unable to bring some of her most valued items.

“It’s just you and whatever you’re able to carry on your person.,” she said. “So, the books and some of my plaques that are inspirational to me that I would normally have, I didn’t have that. So my tattoos over there, as I kept going overseas, it meant more and more to me because I could just look down at it and it be more accessible.”

As a Christian, Scott says her faith led her to add her favorite verses from books like 1 Corinthians, and now, she has the chance to become the first black cover girl of Inked Magazine.

“We’re making history on Black History Month,” she said. “I love it.”

Scott is currently the leader in the second round of voting.

When asked what she would do with the $25,000 prize, she said it would immediately go toward a house for her parents.

https://cover.inkedmag.com/2023/brianna-scott-3

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.