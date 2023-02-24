Hattiesburg man sentenced on child exploitation charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was one three men sentenced in circuit court in separate cases involving child exploitation.

Quandom Demorrow Benn was sentenced Feb. 17 by Forrest County Special Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard to a term of eight years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections

Benn will have four years to serve, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Benn also must register as a sex offender.

“My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting any individual who exploits our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said. “If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, please report it.

“Your tip could be the key in serving justice for the victims and keeping others safe.”

It was not the first time that Benn had stood in a Forrest County courtroom awaiting sentence.

In 2014, Benn had been given a 14-month suspended sentence in Forrest County Justice Court after pleading to seven misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace.

Benn, a former University of Southern Mississippi IT employee, also had been charged with seven misdemeanor counts of stalking other staff members on campus.

Benn had worked at USM for seven years as a technician with the university’s technology support service, iTech.

Two other individuals were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases.

On Wednesday, former Smith County Deputy Sheriff Lybriant Clark was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Jon Mark Weathers to 30 years in MDOC custody, with eight years to serve and five years of post-release supervision.

Clark must register as a sex offender and permanently surrender any certification as a law enforcement officer.

Also on Wednesday, Larry Rostchild III of Pascagoula was sentenced by Harrison County Circuit Judge Lawrence P Bourgeois Jr. to a term of 40 years in MDOC custody, with seven years to serve followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Additionally, Rostchild must register as a sex offender. Rostchild’s arrest was part of the Attorney General’s “Operation Bad Santa,” a multi-jurisdiction operation led by the General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

If anyone has any information about a child being sexually exploited online, please report it to 1-800-843-5678. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and tips are reported to the Attorney General’s Office.

Reports also can be made online at www.cybertipline.org

