Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to Friday morning shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a convicted felon on weapon and assault charges after a Friday morning shooting.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Dabbs Street and Willis Avenue just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they were informed that two known acquaintances were involved in an ongoing argument over lawn equipment when a shot was fired. There were no injuries during the incident.

HPD said 49-year-old Raymond Phillips of Hattiesburg was located shortly after on Richard Collins Drive and taken into custody.

Phillips has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to HPD. He has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.