Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to Friday morning shooting

Raymond Phillips, 49, of Hattiesburg
Raymond Phillips, 49, of Hattiesburg(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a convicted felon on weapon and assault charges after a Friday morning shooting.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Dabbs Street and Willis Avenue just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they were informed that two known acquaintances were involved in an ongoing argument over lawn equipment when a shot was fired. There were no injuries during the incident.

HPD said 49-year-old Raymond Phillips of Hattiesburg was located shortly after on Richard Collins Drive and taken into custody.

Phillips has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to HPD. He has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA
Hattiesburg woman garnering attention with her tattoos
Hattiesburg woman looking to make history with her tattoos
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

Latest News

William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
SCAM ALERT: JCSD warning residents of ‘release from jail’ phone scam
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis fired