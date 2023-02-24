Forrest County PRCC hosts 1st National Guard Career Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Guard and Pearl River Community College teamed up Thursday to give students an up-close look at career opportunities in the military.

PRCC and the Mississippi National Guard hosted a first-ever National Guard Career Day on the Forrest County Campus Thursday.

It was held in the parking lot of the Allied Health Center.

Members of the 106th Brigade Support Battalion brought several Army vehicles for students to see.

The hope is that some of these students will consider careers in the military.

“We do have opportunities in the Mississippi National Guard on the part-time and full-time side that they may be interested in, but first and foremost, we want to show them what we do and what we can do for the community,” said Maj. Reggie Polk, a member of the 106th Brigade Support Battalion.

Members of a National Guard recruitment and retention battalion also participated in the event.

“We just want to make sure once students leave us, once they graduate and get their degree, that they are aware of all the options that are awaiting them after they leave us,” said Rosalynn Vaughn, a counselor at PRCC and organizer of the Career Day.

