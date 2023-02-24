Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest County PRCC hosts 1st National Guard Career Day

The Forrest County Campus of PRCC hosted the first National Guard Career Day Thursday.
The Forrest County Campus of PRCC hosted the first National Guard Career Day Thursday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Guard and Pearl River Community College teamed up Thursday to give students an up-close look at career opportunities in the military.

PRCC and the Mississippi National Guard hosted a first-ever National Guard Career Day on the Forrest County Campus Thursday.

It was held in the parking lot of the Allied Health Center.

Members of the 106th Brigade Support Battalion brought several Army vehicles for students to see.

The hope is that some of these students will consider careers in the military.

“We do have opportunities in the Mississippi National Guard on the part-time and full-time side that they may be interested in, but first and foremost, we want to show them what we do and what we can do for the community,” said Maj. Reggie Polk, a member of the 106th Brigade Support Battalion.

Members of a National Guard recruitment and retention battalion also participated in the event.

“We just want to make sure once students leave us, once they graduate and get their degree, that they are aware of all the options that are awaiting them after they leave us,” said Rosalynn Vaughn, a counselor at PRCC and organizer of the Career Day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Catrina Anderson, 15.
Missing teen reported in Forrest Co.
Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return...
HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Zoo's Mardi Gras bead recycling bin is located in the zoo's gift shop.
Hattiesburg Zoo has collection bin for Mardi Gras bead recycling
Laurel School District prepares for annual job fair
Laurel School District preparing for annual job fair
Lumberton looks to boost economy through main street association
Lumberton looking to boost economy through main street association
Lumberton looking to boost economy through main street association
City of Lumberton preparing for economic boost