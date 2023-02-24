Commemorative wall unveiled Thursday afternoon at Eureka School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District added yet another scene Thursday to the tapestry of the African American community of Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission held an unveiling of the “Generations Strong: Inspiring African Americans of Hattiesburg Commemorative Wall,” which is located at the historic Eureka School in the museum district.

Historic Eureka School is located at 410 E. Sixth St.

“For more than 15 years, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been strategically preserving the history of the African American community of Hattiesburg through the Sixth Street Museum District,” HCC executive director Rick Taylor said.. “Through our work at the African American Military History Museum at the historic USO Club, the historic Smith Drug Company, the preservation of the historic Eureka School and now the unveiling of this spectacular wall, we are further bringing the Sixth Street Museum District to life.”

“In 2019, it was determined that fencing was needed to define the North border of Eureka’s property, but that seemed too simple of a fix. We wanted to do more, and make the space a statement piece for The Sixth Street Museum District, which began our discussions about the possibility of creating a commemorative wall.”

Director of Museums Latoya Norman said the project was met with a big, thumbs-up.

“When we approached members of our community to discuss a commemorative wall we were met with overwhelming enthusiasm,” Norman said. “We asked 10 stakeholders to assist us in an advisory capacity by devoting an extensive amount of time and energy to this project.

“They have spent countless hours attending meetings, collecting photographs and doing research to bring us to this unveiling. We wouldn’t be here without their steadfast commitment to this project.”

Members of the “Commemorative Wall Advisory Committee” were Henry Bethley; Charles J. Brown; Bettie Dahmer; Dr. Anthony Harris; Dr. Eddie Holloway; Stephanie Hoze; Dr. Sherita Johnson; Annie Jones; Stella Mackabee; and Melvin Williams.

Col. Fred Varnado and Col. Sheila Varnado served as the committee facilitators during meetings.

“I commend the visionary and bold leadership of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission for its foresight in approving, designing and implementing the Generations Strong Wall, which highlights the amazing life and times of Hattiesburg’s Black community,” said Dr. Anthony J. Harris, professor/department head at Prairie View A&M University and member of the Commemorative Wall Advisory Committee.

“As someone who grew up in Hattiesburg, I am pleased that an important piece of the city’s history is now on full display for everyone to behold. Furthermore, I commend those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this unique and historical project to fruition – Sheila and Fred Varnado, Latoya Norman, Rick Taylor, and members of the selection committee.”

The Generations Strong Wall is comprised of 75 panels and each panel has a direct link through a QR code, which connects visitors to a biography for each image on the corresponding panel.

The information also can be directly accessed through the Eureka School’s website, which is Historic Eureka School | Est. 1921 (hattiesburgeureka.com).

There is no charge to visit the Generations Strong Commemorative Wall, and because each wall panel is backlit, the wall can be viewed at night as well as during the day.

Guests are welcomed to visit the wall anytime between daylight and 10:00 p.m.

The artist for this project was Ana Louro, and the design work was created by Karitina Zendejas, graphic designer with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

