Columbia Fire Dept. puts new rescue, brush trucks into service

By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department is using new vehicles, which firefighters say will help them better serve the community.

A new rescue truck hit the streets about one month ago.

The Ford pickup rescue truck, which cost the city about $40,000, is equipped to respond to medical and rescue calls.

The n ew rescue truck has been paired with a new brush truck, that was put into service a few months ago.

The brush truck was purchased for just $100 through a Fire Fighter Program with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Firefighters put less than $2,000 into getting it ready to fight brush and grass fires.

“Our funds are limited, just like with any city government and you want to make your funds go as far as you can and we were able to do that and purchase multiple vehicles to address multiple uses,” Columbia Fire Department Chief Lyle Berard said.

The Columbia Fire Department is also using a $50,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters grant to purchase new extrication equipment.

That gear should be arriving at the fire department in a couple of weeks.

