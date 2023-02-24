Win Stuff
Brothers arrested on charges in multi-agency investigation in Forrest Co.

Top, L to R: Joshua Myers and Charles Myers Bottom: drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm...
Top, L to R: Joshua Myers and Charles Myers Bottom: drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm reportedly seized(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Following a lengthy investigation, officers and agents executed a search warrant on a residence on Kimball Avenue in Hattiesburg.

The search warrant resulted in two arrests and the recovery of drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Myers was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

FCSO said Charles Myers was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is no longer listed on the Forrest County inmate roster.

Officers recovered approximately 51 grams of methamphetamine, 6.3 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of powder cocaine, hydrocodone pills, a scale and a handgun.

The investigation and search were conducted by officers and agents with the 12NET Narcotics team, the DEA Task Force, Hattiesburg Police Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The Myers brothers were booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center to await their first appearance before a judge.

