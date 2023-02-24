Black History Parade, celebration to be held Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a parade coming to Hattiesburg this weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, The Famous 25th Annual Black History Month Parade will be rolling out at noon.

It will begin at Martin Luther King and Sixth avenues, turn on J.C. Killingsworth Drive nd end at Vernon Dahmer Park.

Sharon Thompson will act as the grand marshal.

This year, the parade will be shown on WDAM 7 Bounce, and it will be hosted by Brandy McGill and Charles Herrington.

Viewers can watch it over the air/ antenna channel 7.3 or on Comcast channel 216.

Intersecting roads are expected to close around 11:30 a.m. and will re-open on a rolling basis, according to the City of Hattiesburg.

According to an event flyer, a picnic at Vernon Dahmer Park will follow the parade around 1 p.m.

Tournaments and live events are also expected to be hosted.

At 8 p.m., a fireworks show is expected to be hosted at Vernon Dahmer Park to end the day’s celebration.

