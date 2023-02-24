02/24 Ryan’s “Warm & Foggy” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The weather has been nothing if not consistent for most of this week...consistently warm/hot and quite humid. Yesterday that lead to a new daily temperature record for the 22nd of February with a high of 85 degrees, beating the previous record by 2 degrees. Today will be slightly cooler than that, but just barely with a high of 82 degrees thanks to overcast-to-mostly cloudy skies. Still, that’s just one degree below today’s daily high temperature record of 83 set in 1996, so while my forecast doesn’t have Hattiesburg breaking their record it’s still very much a possibility. We aren’t talking about any dangerous heat or anything here, just another unseasonably warm and humid day. The temperatures fluctuate a bit from day to day, but overall we’ll stay in the low-to-mid 80s through the weekend and into Monday before we’ll see a change. Even then though, that change won’t be very impressive. A weak front moves in Monday night/Tuesday morning, and right now I only have the high falling to 79...and I’m not sold it won’t bottom out at 80...it’ll just come down to how deeply that weak, disorganized front can get that marginally drier air into the area.

That means even if we do dip into the 70s, it’ll be short-lived. Another frontal system develops quickly and slides toward us for the rest of the week, arriving by Thursday/Friday. This one will bring some more noticeable cooling, but even then we’re still talking warmer-than-average weather so don’t expect much. It will however bring our next round of thunderstorms, though it’s a bit too early to know if severe weather is likely. Stay tuned and enjoy your warm, cloudy weekend!

