William Carey University recently put up new signs

WCU New Signs
WCU New Signs(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Something new was recently put up at William Carey University

New signs were placed on William Carey Parkway and Commission Drive

Flowers are being planted at the signs to emphasize their beauty

The signs are a staple on campus and leaders at the university hope they bring joy to everyone who enters campus.

“You know, being off road a little bit, we’re not on Hardy Street, we’re not on U.S. 49,” said Pam Shearer, director of Alumni Engagement. “We’re a little bit off the beaten path, and I love having this sign here to let people know, ‘you have arrived.’”

The sign is said to be the first cousin of the main sign out front on U.S. 49.

