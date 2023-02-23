William Carey University recently put up new signs
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Something new was recently put up at William Carey University
New signs were placed on William Carey Parkway and Commission Drive
Flowers are being planted at the signs to emphasize their beauty
The signs are a staple on campus and leaders at the university hope they bring joy to everyone who enters campus.
“You know, being off road a little bit, we’re not on Hardy Street, we’re not on U.S. 49,” said Pam Shearer, director of Alumni Engagement. “We’re a little bit off the beaten path, and I love having this sign here to let people know, ‘you have arrived.’”
The sign is said to be the first cousin of the main sign out front on U.S. 49.
