WATCH: Video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.

As part of the investigation, the jury reviewed video from the night of the shooting.

***WARNING: The following video is graphic in nature, and viewer discretion is advised.***

Here is the dashboard camera video from the scene when Jaheim McMillan was shot outside of a Gulfport Family Dollar store on Oct. 6, 2022.

WLOX has chosen to edit the video only to blur the faces of the minors involved and to remove footage of McMillan’s body once he is no longer responsive.

