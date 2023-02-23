Win Stuff
Warm and humid weather continues through this weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/23
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue through this weekend as highs on Saturday and Sunday top out in the low 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Our warm pattern will continue into early next week as highs top out into the upper 70s to low 80s.

