USM School of Social Work receives reaccreditation

Good news arrives for USM School of Social Work
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Social Work recently received some good news.

The school, which develops and communicates knowledge and skills that are consistent with the standards of the profession, received accreditation once again.

The school’s director said that he was ecstatic about the school’s status.

“Our program is evaluated rigorously,” Director Jerome Kilbo said. “So, we know whether or not they meet the benchmarks.

“And that provides an assurance for the agencies out there and for the people that the agency serves, that they know that they’re going to get a good service from our graduates.”

Currently, 213 students are enrolled in the bachelor’s program with another 134 students in the master’s degree program.

The Hattiesburg campus boasts 239 in the School of Social Work, while the Gulf Park campus is home to another 108 students in social work.

