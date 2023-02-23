Road work to begin on Lincoln Road in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Lincoln Road will soon provide a smooth ride for drivers and passengers as the city prepares to make renovations.

The repaving project will start near U.S. 49/Broadway Drive and move west, crossing South 28th Avenue until finally ending at intersection with South 40th Avenue.

Hattiesburg resident Ashanti Graham, who has lived near Lincoln Road for the past seven years, said that the repaving has been a long time coming.

“I feel like it’d be a better impact on the city because there were plenty of potholes where people mess up their (cars) and stuff,” she said.

The project will provide new asphalt, striping and traffic signal upgrades to the area.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the project has been in the works for a while.

“It’s been about nine months in the making to get the contractor ready to come on-site, to have some of the traffic signal upgrades ready to go,” Barker said. “I’m getting that equipment in, and so anytime that we see dirt moving or asphalt being laid, we’re excited.

“Our administration, we’ve had over 100 miles in the last five-and-a-half years, and this adds to that total. After this, we go on to the next one.”

This project is expected to last from four to six weeks.

Residents can expect Lincoln Road to be open to through traffi9c, but likely will be down to one lane each way at times.

